Congratulations to Steve Fejfar for getting inducted into the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
I remember when he was 3 and Brian was 5, two neighbor boys came over and they would play baseball with a plastic bat and ball. No one wanted to catch, so Steve always did the catching. Even when they would let him bat, no one would catch for him, so he would be his own catcher. He was always chasing after the ball.
Look where it got him 50 years later. So proud of you, son.
