I am writing this letter in response to the Rev. Brandt’s letter to the editor published on July 5 (Press & Dakotan). He admonished Gov. Noem for sending troops for border security.

Border security has nothing to do with racism, hate, or white supremacy.

Larry Skow

Very good letter. I sure it will bring multiple responses from Yanktons left wackos. But maybe they will all be in worked up foaming at mouth since Hunters sweetheart plea bargain got shot down. My bet is Hunter rolls over on Daddy by Labor Day to save his hide from a prison cell with Big Bubba.

Larry Skow

If any of you pro lack of border security wish to see what is behind Biden’s open border. Go see SOUND OF FREEDOM. Biden and his evil crew are the biggest child trafficking organization in the world. Not only in sex trade but child labor is being used in USA. SAD part is the Wilson’s of vermillion and all that support open border support that agenda. The fight we facing is a fight against evil. Again I will ask the question no one wants to answer. If money is root of all evil. Why do church’s have so much money? Come on all you Preachers/priests/ministers answer the question. I dare you.

Larry Skow

Yo. Yankton Resident. Another out of state person has opinions expressed in Yankton!

