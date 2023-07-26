I am writing this letter in response to the Rev. Brandt’s letter to the editor published on July 5 (Press & Dakotan). He admonished Gov. Noem for sending troops for border security.
Border security has nothing to do with racism, hate, or white supremacy.
Illegal immigrants break our laws when they come across the border.
Illegal immigrants are overtaxing our school systems, medical systems, housing capabilities, and are taking low skill jobs away from legitimate Americans.
The total annual costs to American taxpayers to finance and support illegal immigrants annually is north of $60 billion per year.
We need a merit- based system that allows people with capabilities that add value to America, rather than be a financial burden to American taxpayers.
Some illegal immigrants are committing crimes in America against law-abiding, taxpaying Americans to include murder, rape, trespassing, theft, drugs, human trafficking, assault, vandalism and more.
Where is their religion about love, caring, helping the downtrodden and standing up for justice?
Any person with common sense can see that America is in decline. Only 30% of Americans attend church.
Perhaps the Reverend may consider more focus on recruiting and retaining church members and guiding them on the path to heaven, rather than bashing Americans who simply want a secure border with legal immigration.
Another option the Reverend and like-minded people could be to form a pro bono group to counsel, mentor and empathize with legitimate Americans who are victims of the crimes committed against them by illegal immigrants, and the loss of their hard-earned money to pay the taxes required to support them. This pro bono group could also pray in earnest for a president and Congress who support and defend our Constitution instead of undermining the rule of law, and being the corrupt group that 70% of the American people do not trust.
Come on, man — stop the malarky!
P.S. I am not a Republican — I trust no politician.
(3) comments
Very good letter. I sure it will bring multiple responses from Yanktons left wackos. But maybe they will all be in worked up foaming at mouth since Hunters sweetheart plea bargain got shot down. My bet is Hunter rolls over on Daddy by Labor Day to save his hide from a prison cell with Big Bubba.
If any of you pro lack of border security wish to see what is behind Biden’s open border. Go see SOUND OF FREEDOM. Biden and his evil crew are the biggest child trafficking organization in the world. Not only in sex trade but child labor is being used in USA. SAD part is the Wilson’s of vermillion and all that support open border support that agenda. The fight we facing is a fight against evil. Again I will ask the question no one wants to answer. If money is root of all evil. Why do church’s have so much money? Come on all you Preachers/priests/ministers answer the question. I dare you.
Yo. Yankton Resident. Another out of state person has opinions expressed in Yankton!
