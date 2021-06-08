Recently, South Dakota’s Sen. John Thune was among the 35 Republicans who voted to block a proposal to create a bipartisan inquiry into what led a violent mob of Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Sen. Mike Rounds did not vote.
“To be at peace with robbery is to be an accomplice to it” wrote Edmund Burke of the French Revolution. The Republicans who voted to block the bipartisan investigation have become accomplices of the mob invaders of our Capitol.
After the invading British troops had set fire to the U.S. Capitol in 1814, the Senate chamber was left “a most magnificent ruin.” After this vote, the Senate is left a disfigured ruin, occupied by co-conspirators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.