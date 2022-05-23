Let’s stop and think. We have $40 billion in aid to Ukraine held up by one brave congressperson. Let’s use that money here in U.S. South Dakota got hammered by a storm the past week. Lots of damages to be repaired. Let’s use that money here. Thousands of High School kids graduating this month. Let’s use that money to send them to college/trade school etc. Take all the lower half of kids that likely don’t have a chance at aid. Use that money to send them to, say, three years full ride. Colleges/universities, your four-year money scam is over. Get ‘er done in three years. This money should go to higher education of U.S. citizens. Not illegals, not foreign students. American kids that are our future.
Let’s stop sending money to lost causes overseas. It’s time to stand up put America back on track. Look how that money could be used to benefit U.S. and U.S. taxpayers.
