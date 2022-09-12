As a classroom teacher and principal for over 40 years, I am sick about the new proposed social studies standards. It is very apparent this task force lacked people with a background in foundations of education or child development. The proposed standards should NOT be adopted by any K-12 school system.
We could have used the well written first draft of the 2021 standards developed by 45 professional educators and historians that included a more in-depth study of our Native Nations. Instead, she chose to spend more money to hire an out-of-state facilitator from Hillsdale College, paying him $200,000 to lead that task force. She handpicked members who agree with her political agenda to be on the task force, including her own staff who have no experience writing standards and religious private school leaders (who do not have to follow standards). As a result, they developed an imbalanced, unrealistic set of standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.