What’s happened to us?
My wife and I took a leisurely ride down West City Limits Road Sunday evening, July 4. To our great dismay, there were several flags denigrating our American flag with vulgar words. What a stain on the day we celebrate being an American.
It’s such a disappointment to know that people and children in our community have to witness this type of behavior. The freedoms of an American come with responsibility and respect for all. This especially includes the use of our words.
What a black eye on our community. We are better than this. Let’s take a stand against this rude, disrespectful behavior and be a better example of what it means to live in Yankton and to be a better American!
