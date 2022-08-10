I will never have much understanding about “Human Embryology and Development” and I have a lot of company. I suspect most law makers and regular people have very little understanding about how human fertilized eggs grow and the many potential problems with the embryo and the mother’s body. To learn more, I purchased a textbook on this subject by Bruce M. Carlson, M.D. second edition copywrite 1999.
In thumbing through this inexpensive used textbook, I was surprised to discover the high rate of embryo failure and spontaneous abortion (P53). Over 50% of fertilized eggs do not develop to maturity and are spontaneously aborted often experienced as a heavy late period. Many of these embryos are highly abnormal and this spontaneous action prevents severely abnormal infants. Also, pregnancy can occur in abnormal sites such as in tubal pregnancies. Tubal ruptures can cause death.
