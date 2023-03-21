I hate when people litter. It’s gross and bad for the earth.
Don’t you hate it when you’re on a walk and you step on a piece of gum or some leftover food? Did you know that there are over 1.8 trillion pieces of trash in the Pacific Ocean? Did you know that over 1,000 turtles die in a year from getting tangled in plastic? That’s crazy!
