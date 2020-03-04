I’m a mom of two boys that I hope will have the opportunity to receive an excellent education in South Dakota and go on to be productive members of this state’s economy. I’m also an associate professor at South Dakota State University, and I care about my students’ success during college and beyond.
I’m worried about how SB147 and HB1266, bills to ban collective bargaining for faculty, will hurt my children and my students.
State economies thrive when employers can recruit and retain outstanding employees. And our kids become competitive job-seekers when they receive high-quality education. Students who receive high-quality education at state schools are more likely to stick around and become productive members of our workforce.
But this prosperity depends on the higher education system of our great state. And faculty are the backbone of the higher education system.
Faculty are the ones teaching our children, mentoring them and giving them the skills they need to succeed in the workforce. They are the ones connecting them with internships and job opportunities, even providing continued career guidance long after graduation. Collective bargaining empowers faculty to go above and beyond to give our kids the educational experience they deserve. That’s because collective bargaining gives faculty a voice in negotiations with the Board of Regents that deal with faculty following state legislation, as well as providing them with protections that allow them to work in an environment where they can thrive.
Without those protections and without giving faculty a voice at the table, South Dakota institutions will suffer. We’ll see an almost immediate exodus of our most prolific and exceptional faculty who will pursue jobs in states that allow collective bargaining. And those empty positions will be hard to fill with excellent employees, because, without collective bargaining, South Dakota universities will not be competitive, attractive employers.
SB 147 and HB 1266 will harm our children’s education, our employers’ ability to recruit and retain outstanding employees, and ultimately our state’s economy. This bill targets faculty at state universities, but it will hurt all of us if it passes.
———
(The opinions expressed above are solely my own, and do not necessarily reflect those of South Dakota State University.)
