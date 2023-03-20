I am grateful for health care workers because they keep us healthy. The reason I am so grateful for health care workers is because if we didn’t have them, a lot of people would die. One of my family members is a health care worker and she works really hard. It’s not just doctors it’s also nurses that help people, too.
There are lots of doctors like pediatricians, surgeons, and cardiac surgeons. There are also pharmacists that help and paramedics. If there weren’t doctors, people would be very sick or hurt. One of the bad things about being a healthcare worker is having to see people die. I hope you are grateful, too, because they work hard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.