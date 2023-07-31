Gov. Noem unilaterally chose Hillsdale College’s curriculum materials. That show of power is enormously consequential. Tens of thousands of youngsters are now to learn what Gov. Noem alone wanted and decided for them to learn.

Hillsdale College is a small conservative college in Michigan that draws financial and political support from wealthy conservative sources. Hillsdale will likely be pleased to know that I read their IMPRIMIS periodical. The April/May 2023 message publishes a recent speech entitled “Thinking Smartly About Climate Change.” The length of the full speech is about 3,000 words, so my written critique is quite selective in what I choose to report.

Larry Skow

Dave. You don’t explain what makes AOC such a climate change expert. Part of the problem is Democrats talk about what we must do. How we must change. Yet they Jet all over the world in private planes. Bill Gates hasn’t cut back on any of his hamburgers he dearly loves. Yet wants us to. Joe Biden cut an oil pipeline for us. That forced EU to rely on Russian oil/gas. Then starts the Ukraine war. All these tanks/rockets red glare/missiles/blowing up structures/transporting military supplies to Ukraine causes massive environmental-climate damage. Yet that’s okey dokey. Why even a ship off Dutch coast containing 3000 EV is contributing to “global warming”. How many ICE vehicles does a burning battery equal? Plus the toxins released. They have no plan this is all Willy Billy and in the end won’t change a thing.

