I YouTubed a lecture of young lady named Carol discussing her experiences growing up.
When 9 years old, she became aware that in place of her ovaries she had testes inside and also did not have a uterus. In all other ways her anatomy was female. She and parents were presented with these facts and some medical options at this young age. It was difficult for her and she opted out of surgery. Her family was very supportive and considering what she has gone through, she seems well adjusted. Carol reports 2% or more Americans have divergent sexualities. If this is so, then traditional gender training or common gender identity confusion counseling do not seem appropriate (as if they ever were).
Many of us gain comfort in thinking in terms of black or white, right or wrong, male-female, hot-cold, good-evil and similar choices. Truth is we don’t live in a binary world of such stark choices. There are many shades of gray and many variations. To look at things as either-or sets up a mentality where we are less likely to understand reality. Alternatively, directional thinking can be seen as a series of successive approximations where we keep the machinery moving as we adapt to an ever-changing complex world, learn new information and find new solutions. Sometimes it’s better to humbly admit a certain lack of understanding than to present solutions that cause more harm.
I bring this up as a way to suggest we move away from binary thinking when formulating public policy. We know our politicians will say almost anything when chasing votes. Some voters seem content with this but many of us are smarter and would appreciate a more nuanced governance.
Please speak up more and express your views. Influence others and make a difference. Encourage our elected officials to be leaders in smarter thinking not just populist mouthpieces and vote chasers.
Be brave like Carol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.