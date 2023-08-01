The state of Florida continues its war on time, referred to in Florida as “the war on woke,” as the Florida State Board of Education’s new public school teaching standards now includes language about how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
Is it woke to note that Black Americans would have developed far more skills, not to mention wealth, political power, etc., had they the same freedoms White Americans did for the first 100+ years of our history?
Maybe Florida will rewrite holocaust history next:
“The Jews who avoided the gas chambers and survived the forced labor during the holocaust, developed, in some instances, skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. And forced labor is just fancy talk for slavery, ya’ll.”
Anti-woke warriors must feel Nazis deserve credit for the FREE vocational training provided to the Jews who survived the forced labor just as they feel slaves benefited likewise during their “skills development program” known as slavery. We can’t have today’s Nazi youth going down the road feeling bad about the holocaust.
The irony of the “slavery wasn’t all bad” narrative is that the same people who compared pandemic mask mandates to Communism and Nazi concentration camps are now painting slavery like it had some redemptive value. It’s like saying, “Slaves thought they had it tough, but we had to wear masks when buying TVs and pickups.”
Next thing you know the anti-wokers will claim Barbie is Satan. Wait. What?
(10) comments
What a funny letter Kevin, at first I thought it was a joke but I think you are really serious. Democrats love to tell us all how great being woke is, how great it has made America, how it has improved our school systems, how anyone that fights against it is a racists, homophobe, hates children, hates the elderly, blah blah blah blah. It is just like covid, democrats spent months attacking anyone that had a different opinion than them, calling people that refused the shot, murderers, anti-American, extremists, threats, whatever name you wanted to call them. And the woke movement is exactly the same, the democrats use vailed attempts like this letter to try and convince people that democrats are "only doing what's good for all of us" by telling people anti-woke people are bad people.
So yes, if you support being woke, you support children being told at 5 years old they are g*y and/or transgender, you support walking into Target and seeing tuck friendly "womans" swimsuits, you support having school administration convincing your children that their parents can't be trusted, you support the federal government telling us parents that our children are not ours but the "nations" children, you support the democratic party telling our young girls and women that it is ok to have grown men pretending to be women in the same bathroom and locker room as them, you support the federal government giving job positions based entirely on skin color, gender, or if they are g*y or transgender. It just goes on and on and on and on.
And just look at America now a days, just look what has become of our nation in the last 2 1/2 years, it is a total mess, our economy is horrible, crime is horrible, schools are horrible, people are suffering, our children are suffering, our children have become pawns to the democrats, and yet people like Kevin just sit back and pen letters telling us all how awful republicans are and how what the democrats are doing is so great.
Sorry Kevin, just like during covid, your lies don't hold water, your party is and has ruined America and you keep doing nothing to fix any of it, you just keep making it worse. People are flocking to Florida because of its conservative values, people are running scared from states like California and Illinois because of its liberal policies, I wonder why that is Kevin, why are people trying to get to states that according to you are full of these awful, terrible people? We see it on this forum often, how awful Kristi Noem is, how awful our state is because of the republicans, yet our state is prospering, people are moving to South Dakota for a reason, makes me wonder why any democrat stays here and doesn't just go to one of those "wonderful" democratically ran states if things are so great there and not here.......................
So funny how delusional you people are. You obviously are not paying attention. Keep voting against your interests Joe. Your GOP has you dumb and want to continue to dumb down America.
And in the meantime, while democrats focus on wokeism and ruining our children, things like this are happening to our country. Let's see, American's now have over a trillion dollars in credit card debt, an amount never before seen in the history of our country, people are living off of credit because they can't afford the record high prices on everything being driven up by the democratic party policies, and now a credit rating downgrade only means higher interest rates for all these people already paying record high interest rates, great job democrats. The poor suffer more and more each day, the middle class suffer more and more each day, and what do we get from the democratic party, YOU ALL NEED TO BE WOKE, WE NEED TO RAISE THE DEBT CEILING SO WE CAN GO FURTHER INTO DEBT. Keep writing your letters about wokeism Kevin, the rest of us will just continue to suffer more each day under those woke policies and the rest of your liberal policies and mandates that are driving this country into the ground:
One of the “Big Three” credit agencies lowered the United States’s rating by a tick on Tuesday, eliciting swift condemnation from Biden administration officials who said they “strongly disagree” with the change.
Fitch Ratings downgraded the country’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating from top-rated “AAA” to “AA+” in a move that could lead to higher interest rates and borrowing costs. It follows the federal government narrowly avoiding a default on its debt earlier this summer and several weeks ahead of a possible shutdown if a politically-divided Congress fails to come to an agreement on spending for the next fiscal year.
“The rating downgrade of the United States reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions,” Fitch said in a release.
Hey, are any of you democrats talking about Hunter Biden and Joey Biden's ties to Hunter's business dealings? Of course you aren't, you want us to focus anything but that, right? Let's see, regarding Hunter and his daddy "the big guy":
Outside of bank records, the suspicious activity report, the wire transfers, the private bank transactions, the LLC's they created, the texts, the emails, the WhatsApp messages, the photos of Joe with Hunter's business partners, the voicemails from Joe to Hunter, the two business partners saying Joe is the "the big guy" and the "chairman", the whistleblowers testimony, the recorded phone calls between Biden and Poroshenko, the video of joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukranian prosecutor and Hunter's statements that he's giving his dad half his income, there is absolutely no evidence, zero, none, nothing at all, of Joe Biden being involved with his son Hunter's illegal business dealings.
Oh, and what about the cocaine in the white house, where did that story go? Oh that's right, the most video taped building in the world and not one second of video of anyone putting the cocaine where they found it, not one. The story gets killed by the liberal media, KJP lies about it each time she is asked, the FBI has no leads (surprise suprise). The cocaine using, prostitute loving, illegal gun owning, tax evading, child denying, son of Joe Biden, Hunter, nope, not his, has to be someone else's, right?
And all the democrats go bah bah bah.................
Hey, Joe. Where you going with that gun in your hand?
You have so much wisdom to impart. I really think that you should write an actual letter to the editor that is not anonymous.
Rock n Crock. One doesn’t have to be member of GOP to disagree or discuss this Woke crude. Taking that stance makes you a bigot. All you demodummies always throw that word around. This transgender issue never really was issue before. There has been men that pretended to dress as women for eons. And vice versa. In fact there was Hoover of FBI that was Q &T. But blackmailed all who May question his quirks. Joe Biden himself is a child pervert but that different topic for different letter. But all who question the letter writer does not mean they are GOP. What a bunch of bigots Yankton has
Speaking of dumb, RocknRola77, was it the GOP that worked with social media companies like Facebook during covid to make sure only information that got out there was what THEY wanted to get out there, no it wasn't!!! Democrats stopped the truth from getting out, they wanted to control the narrative, they wanted to control the people with fear, threats and attacks. It was your great party of censorship that did that and still to this day are doing it. Need yet more evidence, and more evidence, and more evidence and more evidence -
Facebook took steps to suppress true information or mere opinions about vaccines to avoid a "vaccine negative environment," according to internal company occupations.
On a July 2021 call between Facebook employees and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's Office, a Facebook employee explained they were combating misinformation, but also working to contain information they admitted was "not false."
Facebook told the Surgeon General’s office they instituted "borderline demotions" for someone sharing "negative side effect posts" or even "posts questioning whether you should get a vaccine under a mandate, whether it’s government overreach. We demote those. That’s not false information, but it leads to a vaccine negative environment."
The Biden White House didn’t want just true content restrained, however; even memes irked them.
In an email, Facebook’s then-VP of Global Affair Nick Clegg discussed with his team a call he had with Andy Slavitt, President Biden's White House senior adviser for the COVID response. Clegg said of Slavitt, "he was outraged — not too strong a word to describe his reaction — that we did not remove this post" pointing to a meme about vaccine side effects.
According to internal company communications, the White House asked Facebook if they could provide government agencies with special access to tools to target users.
The calls between the White House and Facebook grew more hostile. On an April 14 phone call between White House officials and Facebook staff, Slavitt, along with Flaherty, ripped into Facebook for not divulging enough information.
Slavitt suggested that Facebook and WhatsApp were being much more difficult to deal with than other platforms the White House was interfacing with.
"Conversations are not as challenging — we have much more straightforward conversations with others," Slavitt said.
And this goes on and on and on. Did you read that, "target users", our own government is "targeting" legal citizens, not spies, not terrorists, citizens, and you and the democrats are all ok with that. It really is something to see a democrat call anyone else dumb, democrats just sit back like a sponge and just soak in all the lies the democratic party is telling, never questioning anything their great leaders do or say, they only push those lies then attack ANYONE that disagrees or pushes back. They did it during covid, they do it with all this wokeism, they are doing it with their climate agenda, they are doing it with our economy, they are doing it with destroying our energy independence, they are doing it with our children. Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat, this is the democratic party, do anything they can to control anyone and everyone but keep propping up their politicians and their elite, and the democrats just stand around going baa baa baa, yes sir, yes ma'am, yes whatever pronoun you want to be called. And then they attack anyone that thinks freely, forms their own opinions, anyone that fights for freedom, anyone that believes in the constitution. So, who's the dumb one's? Right, that's what I thought.
Imme. You should heed your own words of Wisdom. Write a letter. Stamp your name on your words. Quit hiding behind a moniker.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.