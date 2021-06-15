Republican leaders now have the tools to do what they’ve wanted to do for years: Set up a North Korean/Chinese/Russian-type dictatorship in the USA.
If lying, cheating and banning Blacks and Hispanics from voting won’t be enough, they still have an ace in the hole. Most swing states are controlled at the local level by Trump loyalists poised to disregard election results and appoint their own stooges to replace those legitimately elected. They are not denying this and in fact are proud of it. They know their rank and file will applaud their actions and they’ll have no price to pay for their illegal and un-American activities.
The destruction of our democracy is imminent — and completely condoned by the Republican Party. Freedom lovers are no longer welcome in that organization.
