Recently, I wrote a list of items I hoped our gubernatorial candidates would reflect in their campaigns. Here is where just some of the items stand as of August:
• Hope — The candidate will tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 1:31 am
Recently, I wrote a list of items I hoped our gubernatorial candidates would reflect in their campaigns. Here is where just some of the items stand as of August:
• Hope — The candidate will tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
• Actual — Early campaign ads have destroyed this one. They go beyond political fibbing and are filled with falsehoods aka lies.
• Hope — If elected the candidate will commit to serving a four-year term.
• Actual — One candidate will not commit to this.
• Hope — if elected the candidate will utilize education professionals to handle their own affairs and let them write their own curriculum standards.
• Actual — A recent study to determine if divisive concepts were being taught has been sealed rather than openly shared. As well it appears we might have a curriculum written by Hillsdale College and not South Dakota Education professionals.
• Hope — If elected the candidate will use negotiation and minimize the use of litigation at taxpayer expense.
• Actual — A recent appeals court decision regarding Mt. Rushmore fireworks cost the state $230,000 and it went to a Virginia firm.
• Hope — If elected the candidate will reflect moderate views of neither extreme and will not encourage a radical agenda.
• Actual — The recent return of a campaign advisor, notorious for sexual harassment and a stubbornness to never backtrack, apologize or admit a mistake means a radical agenda will be pursued.
This is how it stands one month into the real campaign. I’ll keep monitoring both campaigns to see how they measure up.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.