The reality of South Dakota’s medical cannabis program is a far cry from Gov. Noem’s noble aim to provide the “best, patient-focused” program. Its execution contradicts this intention at every turn.
The understaffed Medical Cannabis Registry office results in prolonged application processing and non-existent customer service, adding unnecessary suffering for patients already in pain. For the elderly, mandatory email accounts create an unrealistic hurdle.
Most concerning is the state’s Medical Cannabis Registry software, riddled with bugs that exacerbate the already cumbersome process. This does more than inconvenience — it hinders timely access to care.
The goal of any medical program should be efficient, accessible patient care. However, this program seems to prioritize the bureaucratic process over compassionate service. It’s time to rectify these issues and truly make South Dakota’s program the best and most patient-focused in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.