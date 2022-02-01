In my opinion, public school is best for you.
Every year, I have different, but great, teachers. I always look forward to going to school because I get to see my friends and make new ones. My class does writings every two weeks and reads it out loud, but you don’t have to. I think that gives us confidence that will help us when we are older and right now. For example, confidence helps us in interviews to get a job. My class does art, and some artists get thousands of dollars.
Some people hate school, but if you think about it, it gets you to great places.
