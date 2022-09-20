Kudos to Schiferl’s WJ Ranch and their many sponsors, from Wisconsin!
My wife and I traveled from Wisconsin to attend the Paul Overstreet & Billy Dean concert, on Friday, Sept. 9, at the WJ Ranch. Wow, what a show it was, and you missed out if you weren’t there.
“Why travel so far?” might be a question many would ask. The answer is quite simple. We love a good concert, but not just any concert! We specifically seek out the opportunity to see singer/song writers in their element.
I wish I had learned about the WJ Ranch concerts earlier, as their venue hit all the marks by providing a relaxed, fun and intimate atmosphere, with incredible sound quality. There is truly no bad seat at their venue!
The best compliment I can give them is that we have been to the Bluebird Cafe, in Nashville, and consider that one of our most favorite concerts. The concert at the WJ Ranch was just as good, if not better, because of their warm welcome and friendly hospitality.
We also really appreciated the time they took to honor the veterans, police and fire fighters in attendance, which was a moving moment for the attendees.
Lastly, we know the effort it takes to pull off such a great event and would like to personally thank all of the generous local sponsors that made it happen. Music is such an incredible and moving means of human communication. It brings people together in a very unique and important way.
We are looking forward to our next concert at the WJ Ranch.
