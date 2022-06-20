We need to be hot for democracy and our God/religion. Over against “neither hot nor cold.”
Today we are faced with White Christian Nationalism — a fraud both Constitutionally and Biblically.
Jesus is global: “Go ye therefore and teach ALL NATIONS baptizing them” … One of the first mission trips in Acts was “black-lives-matter.” The man was black, rich, of royalty and an eunuch. Color, sexual issues, out of country, a different class and Philip baptized him ... Peter shook up Jerusalem leaders by preaching to gentiles and baptizing them. Jews and Gentiles had centuries of bigotry and prejudice. God is into breaking walls down and eluding everybody.
Our nation was 100% non-white when we came. Over the years, we have become a melting pot of many races. Great idea. Still, we try hard to keep the people down. Witness the “slave owners” whipping the first black female justice in the hearings. Witness the racism that our senators on down manifest. Now, after freedom of religion, only polluted, non-love Christianity. Nationalism — forget our forebears, black, white, yellow, brown red. Ms. Noem — no Afghans or Ukrainians or ...
It has been found that WCN do not care about democracy and are content with fascism if they have money and power. 10 commandments aren’t important. Lying, killing, adultery, stealing democracy, hate, racism, etc. rule.
The brainwashing and lies of Fox News and social media have taken their toll. Hannity and Ingraham were part of the 1/6 insurrection communication and Carlson promotes hate by replacement theory.
An hour of decision. Are you hot for democracy and for God? Many have been deceived and buy into WCN. One cannot serve two masters, God vs a cult leader, democracy vs fascism. I’m for saving democracy and being saved by Jesus and walking with clear focus as a disciple. There’s a lot of love, grace and unity both in Christ and “liberty and justice for all” in Constitution.
