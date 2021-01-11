I sent the following letter to Sen. Thune and others should follow suit.
I thought by now the Republicans (my party, by the way) would have wised up and given the poor people of this country the $2,000 stimulus check they need to get by and that you all would stop being greedy and get rid of that pork spending to foreign countries. Then you would have plenty of money.
I saw President Trump wants Gov. Noem to run against you in 2022. I am beginning to think people should run against all of you RINOs (“Republican in name only”), and to put term limits in the Constitution to get rid of this spending in order to line your own pockets. It’s tiring.
I doubt it will happen for as long as you RINOs are still in Congress. It’s pretty sad when we can’t depend on our Republicans to do the right things, to back our president from all the cheating that was done in this past election and then to deny that it was done at all. I guess we all didn’t realize just how big the swamp really is.
This letter is going to be in the Yankton Press & Dakotan again, reminding people of just what you all are doing out there. A friend of mine in CT got her whopping $600 today but then they took away her food stamps. What is up with that? How is that helping anyone? And then a 15-cent raise for South Dakotans? What’s up with that? $1.20 a day? I can’t even believe it.
Could you live on a 15-cent-an-hour raise? I didn’t think so.
How about YOU PEOPLE give up your paychecks and give yourself $600 stimulus to help you buy groceries or pay rent or mortgages or to buy gifts for kids who didn’t get anything for Christmas this year, including food? Why don’t you see how it feels to be broke? You don’t do anything in congress so you might as well get the $600, too.
Get rid of that foreign spending, give the Americans the help they need and we’ll support you in 2022. But not if this doesn’t happen. Never will I support any RINO again.
