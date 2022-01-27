This concerns two possible carbon dioxide pipelines built by Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC.
My experience with the process of the permitting of the Dakota Access Pipeline, as well as the construction and reclamation of DAPL, can be shared with you.
All three pipelines mentioned here are owned by private investors for private gain.
DAPL implied that their oil pipeline would help keep gasoline prices down. It was proven that the price of oil is out of their hands!
DAPL said technology is so advanced that oil spills would be minimal. There has already been an oil leak on my property, as well as many other leaks.
Summit is using the cover of “protecting the environment” as a convincing factor. Like DAPL, there are so many issues that will affect the environment and Summit doesn’t have the magic solution.
Summit and Navigator claim their pipelines will be safe. Pipelines are built by humans; we make mistakes. A leak of carbon dioxide would be dangerous.
The carbon pipeline companies are promising to create a secure future for farming and ethanol. In the big picture, this is not in their control.
Most landowners affected by the DAPL are sad to see additional pipelines coming to South Dakota. Many of the PUC conditions set for the construction and reclamation of the oil pipeline were ignored by the crews crossing the state. Landowners were involved with protecting their property as best as possible. Landowners lost income, experienced health issues, and spent countless hours trying to protect their property. Hopes, dreams and soil were destroyed.
Liability concerns are a serious issue for the landowners.
Why does an ethanol plant want its customers to experience destruction of cropland that produces corn? There are uses for carbon dioxide, so why stick it down deep in the ground? Is it for enhanced oil recovery or fracking? Will the carbon dioxide pipelines eventually be used to bring oil down from N.D.?
Today, landowners can say NO to survey permission and to generic easement agreements. The process of bringing a pipeline through our state is very complicated. No government entity will help the landowners while legislators fail to protect their own citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.