Have you read about Social Security/Medicare running out of money? By 2032, we might receive only 73% of what we should in 2031. And there is no real money in the Social Security “Trust Fund.” It’s just a ledger entry of our in-debt, well beyond broke federal government.
State and local governments must balance their budgets. The feds don’t, and that upsets the balance of powers laid out in the U.S. Constitution. The federal government spends money beyond income every year, which makes it possible for them to buy state and local government submission to federal policies. It’s the power of the purse over the rights of the people, and politicians often seemingly listen more to federal money than to their constituents. This gives the federal government unequal power over the states and enables it to grow ever bigger, more intrusive.
I propose putting all federal pension assets/future payments — congressional, executive and Judiciary — into the Social Security system. To be fair, federal employee social security payments should be larger that what others would normally receive to include a portion of the lost pension. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) can do that with their formulas for bankrupt corporate pensions. Employees sometimes receive only 25% of what was promised, and so should the feds. This plan aligns the interest of the federal government with that of the people, guaranteeing that Social Security surely continues. (standupforliberty.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.