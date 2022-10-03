As the country sinks deeper in the mire, I find myself getting more and more resentful toward the individuals and agencies in our society who are feeding on its demise. Here are three.
The news media devote their entire substance to reporting surface events to the exclusion of the deeper analysis we really need. Their reports lack historical perspective. What did our ancestors think and do 100 years, 200 years, 300 years ago? They had consciences and answers. We don’t.
