Yankton had people from all over the world here to compete in the Hyundai World Cup competition this recently. This was the first time this has ever been held in the United States.
I am wondering where our governor was. She rode her motorcycle in Sturgis to welcome the riders, rode her horse at the Buffalo Roundup and has traveled extensively all over the United States to speak at different conventions but didn’t seem to be able to make it to Yankton for a very big event. What was the problem?
