Where to begin?
On a major thoroughfare here flies an upside-down American Flag. Now, according to the U.S Flag Code, the flag should never be flown upside-down “except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.” While I have no way of knowing if whomever is displaying Old Glory in such a manner faces such circumstances, I have seen Trump banners flown from the self-same pole. Therefore, it doesn’t take a leap of faith to discern that the “dire distress” this individual faces is that his candidate for president lost. Bigly.
Is this where we are? Is this what we’ve become? If the guy we voted for, the team we rooted for, the outcome we longed for doesn’t prevail, it must be some kind of evil plot? An omen of “extreme danger?” What have we become?
I remember watching conservatives such as William Buckley, Robert Novak and George Will make lucid points of view based on facts, precedent, and logic. Where are such pundits now? Well, those like them exist, but either they are cowering in the shadows or drowned out by the voices of hate.
And Republican politicians? Frankly, I respected many of our local folks. I have made friends with many of them. Good people all. I never expected such a dereliction to duty from these people. Fear of not being re-elected apparently Trumps (caps intended) the courage to speak out.
While I would never fly our flag upside-down, I do have serious concerns regarding the direction in which we are heading.
• When emotion has overcome logic (see local school board meetings);
• When 48 states have or will pass laws that prevent the “wrong people” from voting;
• When partisan commissions distort legislative district boundaries;
• When a Jan. 6 assault on our nation’s Capitol is described as a “tourist excursion”;
• When our Constitution is under unprecedented assault;
• When lies online are accepted as truths;
• When science is questioned;
• When hate is the platform of a major political party …
That is what flies my inner flag upside-down.
