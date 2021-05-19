Regarding the story by Marcus Traxler, Forum News Service, in the May 11 Press & Dakotan regarding Mike Lindell’s event in Mitchell:
The headline has nothing to do with the content. Mention of several speakers and summary of what they spoke of was given, but nothing of the main speaker.
Webster’s Dictionary defines journalism as “... writing characterized by a direct presentation of facts or description of events without an attempt at interpretation...” (Yes, I have a dictionary and yes, I use it.)
Perhaps Mr. Traxler could realize that the words thrown together in this story in no way represent journalism. Had I wanted to read his opinion, I would have searched the editorial page. It really does not matter what line of thought one prefers, it seems only to matter what the “writer” wants to present.
There is no integrity in this article and very little information. How very disappointing.
