If you have been paying any attention to our governor’s latest agenda, you would think that we are living in 1876. If it was up to Calamity Kristi, people would be riding their horses down main street with six guns at their side. We would be denying that we have transgender students living in our state who have been granted rights by our constitution. We would encourage everyone to carry a gun but make it as difficult as possible for people to access medical marijuana.
We would of course be ignorant of COVID-19 and act like it didn’t exist and deny the facts that unvaccinated people are six times more likely to catch COVID and 14 times more likely to die from it. We would be ignorant of the fact that people ages 65 to 79 are more than 20 times as likely to die from COVID, if they haven’t been vaccinated. If it was up to Calamity, we would force teachers to teach students only a part of our nation’s history. We would deny our students the responsibility to learn all our nation’s history and then trust them to make it better.
In the Jan. 27 Press & Dakotan, Calamity’s chief of staff, Mark Miller stated in his response to transgender students: “It’s sort of like terrorism, you want to keep it over there, not let it get over here.” I don’t know of a more ignorant, inconsiderate and callous statement from anyone.
Calamity has stated that she is fortunate that her grandma and grandpa taught her how to hunt. I think our state would be much better off if they would have taught her a little compassion. South Dakota needs Billie Sutton. Let’s send him to Pierre and Calamity Kristi to Deadwood.
