Who could have guessed this once untracked and unbounded Northern Hemisphere of ours would go so quickly from a realist’s paradise at Plymouth Rock to one great fantasy island consisting of the fifty contiguous states today.
For example, we are awash with fantastical imagination in advertising. Everyone is happy-go-lucky in the business marketing material that fills our American dystopian alternative universe.
We are steeped in gender fancy. Women out-perform men in every (virtual) setting, falling short only in that actual, literal, physical work-a-day world, where their record is decidedly mixed.
We have farcical notions of our military prowess, as we leave Afghanistan deflated and defeated.
We enjoy an inflated notion of technological superiority among nations. Tin-pot hackers belonging to tiny criminal gangs bring the barons of our business, financial, and industrial systems to their knees.
We have fictionalized our ubiquitous instructional systems in secondary and post-secondary education. Our youth live in these places but actually don’t learn much and largely don’t graduate. Graduates don’t know history and can’t understand current events.
We have huge social media networks, but can’t seem to make actual face-to-face friends. We don’t succeed in spousal relationships, and can’t earn the respect of our children.
