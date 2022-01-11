2020 was the start of some tough times in the venues and entertainment industries. Our venue at 6th Meridian Hop Farm west of Yankton closed and canceled all future events. Many would implicate COVID, but there was another major contributor to the closing.
This was the beginning problems raised by a Yankton County commissioner and his friend’s pursuit against our business, home and family. We have endured false negative online reviews, false claims of zoning violations and attempts to remove our beverage license to serve our customers. Repeatedly, it was explained that Rural Transitional zoning doesn’t allow us. That we are a mistake.
Jan. 18, we will appear for the second time to get our farm rezoned to Agriculture so that we may resume events and agri-tourism.
Within an Ag zone, we can continue our use of organic inputs to our hops. We can utilize diverse livestock to manage the land and “decorate” for our visitors. We can have events. We can build a bar with a second CUP in place. We can live on our own farm. We can build a true farm-to-keg experience.
Commissioner Klimisch doesn’t feel our farm venue is in the public interest. He feels building a unique venue, bringing original artists and highlighting craft brews using Yankton grown hops does not benefit the community of Yankton.
We’re asking our fans, friends and neighbors, come to the County Commission meeting on Jan. 18 and voice your support.
