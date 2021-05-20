The Yankton Parks, Recreation, & City Events Department, would like to thank The Huether Family Foundation for their $10,000 donation to the Guppy Grant.
The Guppy Grant will be facilitated through the Yankton Boys and Girls Club with the goal of financially helping families purchase season passes for their children to the new aquatics center in 2021 and beyond.
The Huether Family Foundation donated $10,000 to the Guppy Grant. The City of Yankton then matched that $10,000. A challenge was made to the community in an effort to match the original $10,000 and with hopes to match the combined $20,000 total. It is exciting to announce that the total donation match at this time is $19,216.
The goal is within sight. There have been a number of individual or family donors to this fund along with the Chuck Levinger Memorials which have been provided to this fund.
The City of Yankton thanks the community for the support of this great cause. If you are interested in helping us surpass the $20,000 goal by donating to the Guppy Fund, call 668-5234, to speak with Brittany Orr, or visit the Summit Activities Center at 1801 Summit Street, Yankton, SD. Donations can also be made to the Guppy Grant at the Yankton Boys and Girls Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.