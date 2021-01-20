I am writing this to thank President Trump for all he has done to make America great again, for bringing companies back in to the U.S. and strong leadership to help foreign countries from taking us over.
Now that the election is over and President-elect Biden is elected, I worry about what it is going to be like to live under socialism. It has already begun. The politicians have to realize the taxpayers pay their extreme wages.
As for there being no fraud, how were there people that have passed away that were able to come back and vote? It was on the news. I find it a privilege to vote. I have not figured out how to come back after I pass over. So if someone knows how they did it, please write.
As for Pelosi, she needs to be taken out of office. She used her office to get even with President Trump.
Again, I am not a Republican or Democrat. This will probably be the last letter I write. Speak out as our freedom of speech is being taken away from us.
