This is the first letter I’ve ever written to the editor of a newspaper. But after witnessing the behavior at the June 26 City Commission meeting, I feel compelled to say something.

The disrespect and hostility exhibited by several commissioners toward Brian Hunhoff was like something you might see in a bad movie about politics in Washington. Watch it for yourself on the city’s website (cityofyankton.org), where the meeting video is archived.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.