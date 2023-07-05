This is the first letter I’ve ever written to the editor of a newspaper. But after witnessing the behavior at the June 26 City Commission meeting, I feel compelled to say something.
The disrespect and hostility exhibited by several commissioners toward Brian Hunhoff was like something you might see in a bad movie about politics in Washington. Watch it for yourself on the city’s website (cityofyankton.org), where the meeting video is archived.
Ironically, one commissioner invoked the teachings of St. Benedict as he verbally abused Brian and called him a liar. He needs to re-read the Rule of St. Benedict 72:4 Romans 12:10: “They should each try to be the first to show respect to the other.”
Yes, Brian is my brother-in-law. I’ve known him since he was in junior high school. In all those years, I’ve never seen him disrespect anyone despite the fact that he has held numerous roles in journalism and politics. He’s always calm, knowledgeable and respectful. Those who remember his father and his mother know that he learned that behavior through example.
The nastiness of the commissioners was concerning, especially considering that this particular issue seems relatively minor: should the City Commission continue the Summit Center task force or should they roll it into the parks board? Do we want more public input or less? I appreciate that there may be two sides. What I fail to understand is why Brian’s support for more public input caused such ire among his fellow commissioners?
The attack on Brian appeared to be orchestrated. (“You say this and I’ll say that …”) Whether planned or not, this sort of “group think” discourages public involvement, which leads to complacency at the least and cronyism at the worst. We need neither in Yankton.
I’m proud that Brian is a voice for more transparency and more public involvement in city governance. I know he’ll do so with courage and courtesy.
It’s hard to see the viciousness of political debate come to our City Commission. I hope we can rise above that, and work together to better our city for future generations.
