Gov. Noem proposed combining the South Dakota Department of Natural Resources with the Department of Agriculture, an emergency proposal, but nonetheless, catering to the hunger of a few.
This is objected to by many South Dakota groups — agricultural ones also. We do not wish to destroy our natural resources, the fabric of this state is known for.
Please give your state legislators a call to reverse this bad proposal. Call (605) 773-3821 (Senate) and (605) 773-3851 (House) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. when in session. Or email them on the Legislative Research Council website.
