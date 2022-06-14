In the recent editorial supporting the $40 billion in aid to the Ukraine (Press & Dakotan, June 7), I found a very ironic statement. This letter is neither in support or opposition to that aid.
However, the statement by the writer — “This is a pivotal moment in East-West relations, and the failure to stop Russia and Vladimir Putin’s ambitions here will mean they will have to be stopped elsewhere when he likely targets other former Soviet satellites in a quest to reestablish the old USSR empire” — was eerily reminiscent of words heard from the administrations of Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon some 50-plus years ago during the Vietnam War. Although paraphrasing, those statements said in effect that if we did not stop communism in South Vietnam, it would consume all of Southeast Asia one country at a time. Just to be clear that has not happened.
It seems we are making the same argument 50 years later for a different war.
