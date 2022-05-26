As the fundraising co-chairs for the Yankton Youth Soccer Association, we are so very grateful for the waves of support for the new First Dakota Soccer Park. Our generous supporters, park advisory committee, and YYSA families and board members have been with us every step of the way on this journey, and we cannot thank you enough.
On June 1, we are launching our June Typhoon fundraising campaign to help us reach our fundraising goal. Daily on our Facebook page and the Yankton Youth Soccer Association website yankton.soccer/donatenow, we will be sharing facts about YYSA, thanking our supporters, and sharing the opportunities available for you to get involved with our efforts. Additionally, an anonymous donor has come forward to offer a $25,000 match for all donations received the first two weeks of June! We are close to reaching our $2.5 million fundraising goal for this project, and with the continued financial wave of support from our community, we are confident we will meet our goals.
The dream for the new First Dakota Soccer Park has been almost a decade in the making. Working closely with the City of Yankton and other community leaders, this dream will soon be a reality.
Thank you for investing in the future of Yankton for our kids and generations to come!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.