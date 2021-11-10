While reading the column, “South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’” (Press & Dakotan, Oct. 15), the question arises is there any relationship between that fact that teachers are the lowest paid in the United States and the abysmal quality of leadership in the State Legislature combined with the fact that out of all 50 states, the Republican Party holds the longest non-interrupted party control of the governorship since 1979?
When news reports swirled around about Gov. Noem’s alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s campaign manager, she tweeted, “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.”
Noem has been called a female version of Donald Trump and sought his company at Mt. Rushmore and numerous occasions. In her pursuit to gain the spotlight nationally, Noem traveled extensively with Lewandowski. Her travels with both men have taught her well how to undermine “common sense South Dakota values.” The governor in her current plight might invoke Shakespeare’s Othello on equality and empowerment of women. Emilia declares: “The ills we do, their ills instruct us so”.
Noem believes that in the public schools, “radical education activists are scheming in order to impose CRT & Action Civics.” These radical educator activists must go down as the most inept and ineffective of teachers in our history as they remain ranked last in the nation for teacher pay. Wyoming, the top-paying Great Plains state, paid an average teacher salary of $59,786, almost $11,000 a year more than the South Dakota average of $48,984.
If Noem, who brands herself as an honest and true South Dakota girl, believes she can achieve something without a man’s help, she could demonstrate it by immediate action to dramatically increase pay for public school teachers. That would indeed be a return to “common sense South Dakota values.”
