While legislators make laws the populace is obliged to follow or face civil and/or criminal penalties, legislators are also citizens of this state and nation and subject to the same laws and constitution. The state congressional body of legislators can make rules to operate under, but both the body and the individual legislators are subject to abide by the U.S. Constitution and its laws. Legislators take an oath of office where they further swear to uphold the Constitution. The South Dakota Senate should set an example of how to live and operate under our great constitution and not how to suspend it. Amendments I, V and VI plus State Laws SDCL 2-4-6 and 2-4-7 were clearly violated.
Senators are saying that they don’t need to follow the constitution and can write their own rules and suspend them when they please. They suspended their own rules so they could suspend Julie Frye-Mueller before due process. They then censured her on a she-said, she-said, no proof accusation of verbal harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.