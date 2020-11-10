I’m writing not only as a fellow resident of South Dakota (born and raised), but a friend, son, brother, father, husband and a front-line health care provider.
COVID-19 is REAL. It causes people to become critically ill. It can result in premature death at any age. It is here to stay for a while. This is not a political virus; it doesn’t care if you are young or old. It just does what it does and we have no control over how severely it will affect you.
What can we do to make South Dakota a safer place?
I think of the ethical principle of “benevolence” — the virtue of acting in a way that will not only help you, but will also help others and provide a greater good for all.
This means wearing a mask and social distancing. Getting tested if you have symptoms and isolating if you are asked to. Washing your hands often. Avoiding gatherings where it’s impossible to be 6 feet away from someone else.
There are people thinking “if I get it, I’ll just have flu-like symptoms and get over it.” It’s true, the majority of people who get COVID-19 are not going to get deathly ill, need to be hospitalized and/or die. Children may be the least affected, followed by young adults. Yet they can expose the older population and people with health problems who are at higher risk of hospitalization and death.
There are also people thinking “we all just need to get it and get it over with.”
In the hospital right now, we are very busy with a lot of sick people — some of which have nothing to do with COVID-19. As we see more COVID-19 cases admitted to the hospital, we use more of our capacity — both in terms of building and human resources.
If we slow COVID-19 down, those resources will not be consumed as quickly and will be available for all who need them
So as a fellow South Dakotan and as a physician who lives and breathes this every day and night, I implore you to follow the principle of benevolence — do your part and encourage others to do the same.
