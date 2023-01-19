We are writing to make all area residents aware of the decision by the City of Custer to begin discharging its sewage wastewater (effluent) into the beautiful, historic French Creek in the Black Hills. This planned discharge into French Creek will begin south of Highway 16 near the historic Glen Erin School and continue 20+ miles through Custer State Park — where millions visit each year.
1) Per the permit,750,000 gallons of chemically treated wastewater can be discharged into French Creek daily;
2) At times as much as 90% of the liquid in French Creek will be sewage wastewater and chemicals;
3) French Creek is the only cold-water trout stream in the southern Black Hills-- trout will be negatively impacted;
4) Recreational use of French Creek (picnicking, camping, fishing, swimming) will be impacted;
5) 40 shallow drinking water wells located along the Creek’s path will be negatively impacted;
6) Tourism, and the dollars it provides local and state governments, will be negatively impacted.
Join Preserve French Creek, a citizen organization formed to protect French Creek waters from being polluted. To learn more, check out the data and information provided on their website at preservefrenchcreek.com.
