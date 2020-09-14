I am insulted by President Trump’s assertion that he could not tell the American people the severity of the coronavirus because we would panic in more significant ways than just a run on toilet paper. I obviously have a much higher opinion of U.S. citizens than he does. I do not think we are lemmings who would rush over a cliff into the sea.
However, in light of the reality that he has ongoing support from a sizable portion of our population, perhaps he is right in his assessment that we as a whole are just not that bright or capable. His supporters must take comfort in having him lead and protect us poor, stupid, fear driven common folk!
I also question if military recruiting posters promising potential recruits they may be considered suckers and losers by their commander and chief will be successful. I guess we can go back to relying on a draft.
(0) comments
