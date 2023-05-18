Fascism is bullying with power by a few. It’s been growing rapidly for 25 years.

Starting with Newt Gingrich to the Tea Party to Limbaugh and lying Fox fake news to S.D. pols Thune, Rounds and Noem’s open racism toward Black President Obama. Then another spurt toward rapist Mexicans, Muslim bans, Black Lives don’t matter, Asians and now Jews.

