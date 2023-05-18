Fascism is bullying with power by a few. It’s been growing rapidly for 25 years.
Starting with Newt Gingrich to the Tea Party to Limbaugh and lying Fox fake news to S.D. pols Thune, Rounds and Noem’s open racism toward Black President Obama. Then another spurt toward rapist Mexicans, Muslim bans, Black Lives don’t matter, Asians and now Jews.
Bullying is racism, voter suppression, fake news, unjust police action, 1/6 insurrection, the Tennessee legislature, robbing health care, taking women’s rights, book burning, fake curriculum, falsely claiming election fraud, tax breaks to top 1%, preying on LGBTQ and immigrants, social media/children suicide.
Gun bully! Gunmakers and organizations bully politicians and buy them. Politicians bully with that propaganda having little to do with the Second Amendment (2A). A shooter bullies his victims or in Uvalde 400 police for 70 minutes too afraid of AR-15s. Silly — “one good man with a gun,” LaPierre, bully.
I support the 2A and think it’s good. I despise those who pervert the constitution for prairie dogs or dollars over people. Our DC 3, governor, bully!
In 1934, the FBI went to Congress about being outgunned. Congress voted unanimously to outlaw Tommy Guns — the 2A remained in place and Tommy Guns went. But that was before the dawning of the age of bullying and lies. The 2A was written for democracy in a free society, not for the slavery of fascism. Some greedy love money more than kids.
Jesus does not bully. He comes to bring life abundantly. He does not lie but is the Truth. He lays down His life for the sins of all in servanthood. He’s not a fearful dominator but a giver of love for us to love. Christ is risen; bury bullying!
Governors, Congress, 50, 435, 100 and all of us — follow our religion and stand up for democracy against fascism and bullying.
