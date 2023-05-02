Something woke is an inversion of natural reality. All human cultures are artificially created/constructed from nature requiring external sources of energy to support them. Absent sufficient energy inputs they dissipate. Successful civilizations enjoy a sustainable symbiotic relationship with their environments and evidence a creative chaos socially favoring divinely sovereign individuals balanced by spiritual order from shared truth under god(s), and absent overly concentrated wealth, power or excessive regulation.
Dying societies are typified by alienation from natural reality. The under-god(s), spiritually balanced, creatively productive social chaos is replaced by oppression justified by enforced woke truths (lies) that can’t be questioned. While truth sustains itself, official lies (artificial truths) require outside force to make them temporarily convincing, seemingly real.
The oligarchs in power institutionally devour the ruled causing exponentially progressive destruction. Their tools for that are fear, deception, woke-ism and economic dependence on government. Through corporate symbionts, politicians control populations and consume their vitality until, having nothing, the people rebel and start over.
Today’s essence of woke includes endless wars called peace, lab-to-factory products called food, costly and permanent pharmaceutical or surgical solutions to psycho-spiritual struggles, and digital monetary schemes to legally control and rob us. To enrich themselves, the corporate-government collusion promotes climate fears to focus resources on burying biologically friendly CO2, for example, while ignoring explosions of dioxins, methane, radiation (5G?) or other harmful pollutants.
We need to return to governance by the U.S. Constitution based on natural reality.
