Joe Biden has capitulated to the radical socialist agenda of some in the Democratic Party. He’s aligned himself with their anti-American, anti-Semitic ideology while portraying himself as a traditional Democrat. He’s become the means by which the extreme left plans to accomplish their transformation of America into a socialist/Marxist country.
For over three years, we’ve watched the resistance of the progressives/Democrats/liberals and the Never Trumpers to Trump’s leadership. They’ve harassed our president and those who support him daily, with the collusion of the mainstream media. They will lie, cheat, intimidate and destroy those who stand in their way. They spew “peace and justice” but deny it to others. They pretend to uphold and revere our Constitution but use it against those who do not comport with their thinking. They have no tolerance for others of differing opinions.
Many representatives have abandoned our founding principles. They’ve become wealthy during or after leaving government because of the positions they held while serving the public.
It’s time we rid our government of career politicians. We need term limits for elected officials. Great leaders from the private sector would make better choices for governing our country.
This is why the hatred of President Trump. He’s a fearless leader. He gets things done. He loves the country and its people. He listens to all ideas and evaluates them on their merit. He’s a visionary and builder of people. He enjoys improving the lives of others. He’s not in it for the money. He’s not perfect; he makes mistakes. But his record of accomplishments is amazing.
We must return to an orderly America! We must have law and order. We need a just system where those who abide by the rule of the law flourish and build and those who don’t suffer the consequences of their behavior. Punishment for lawbreaking is part of that consequence. It should be designed to rehabilitate people. There can’t be two systems of justice — “one for thee, but not for me.” I suspect that injustice in the country was a big factor in Trump’s decision to run for president, judging from comments he’s made through the years.
