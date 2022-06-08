I recently had the privilege of traveling on an immersion trip into the culture and people of Cuba (About the size of the state of Tennessee). Our group stayed at the Martin Luther King Center in Havana. The Center is made up of Cubans dedicated to Martin Luther King’s vision of non-violent social justice, working toward unity and solidarity, and the common good of all.
We learned about Cuban society and its long history from the 400-year colonization by Spain, including the Spanish slave trade. We discussed the economic situation, the impact of the economic blockade and other present conditions, including the devastating consequences of Covid. We spoke to doctors, health care professionals and scientists in the Bio-tech sector about the struggle to make their own Covid vaccine. Today, 93% of the people are vaccinated and everyone wears a mask. Health care in Cuba is free for everyone.
I was impressed with the history of education in Cuba. Immediately following the revolution, thousands of young people were sent out into the country to teach the poor to read and write. We explored many other areas in Cuba including farming. In every case I was struck by how the Cuban people worked together to improve their lives and society.
Now, President Biden has begun to open the door to the Cuban people. I applaud this move. I witnessed a Cuba only trying to get on its feet and flourish as a people. Would helping this small country, which is no threat to us, be a better policy than punishing them because they have a different ideology than we do? When will we stop noticing the sliver in their eye and never notice the plank in our own?
I witnessed a good people who are suffering because of our blockade. The Cuban people are not our enemy. Our enemy is the fear we have of joining with others, who have a different government ideology, to create a better world for all. It is time to end the blockade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.