Thanks to Crofton’s Ms. Wakeley’s letter, offering to pray for me. (Press & Dakotan, March 22) I’m grateful for prayers for God’s guidance.

Daily, at meals, I pray for Good Government and each time in the 4th petition of the Lord’s Prayer. Sundays I read the lessons, hymns and prayers to evaluate Dan’s will or God’s will. The Holy Spirit has been working hard life long with my sinnerhood and sainting me too. God works ahead of me so fun catching up. Misguided soul? I don’t think so. I rely on the Holy Spirit and expect results.

