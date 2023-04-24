Thanks to Crofton’s Ms. Wakeley’s letter, offering to pray for me. (Press & Dakotan, March 22) I’m grateful for prayers for God’s guidance.
Daily, at meals, I pray for Good Government and each time in the 4th petition of the Lord’s Prayer. Sundays I read the lessons, hymns and prayers to evaluate Dan’s will or God’s will. The Holy Spirit has been working hard life long with my sinnerhood and sainting me too. God works ahead of me so fun catching up. Misguided soul? I don’t think so. I rely on the Holy Spirit and expect results.
I don’t think it’s unloving to name fascism, racism, hate, lies, preying upon the vulnerable, false prophets. How about all of us praying for truth from God, true democracy and love?
Jesus named hypocrites, vipers, Satan ala Peter, a betraying disciple. But out of his heart and mouth came tenderness for children, acceptance of different ethnic groups, living water for an adulteress, a thief on the cross, people in disreputable jobs, During trial, a look at Peter made him weep. Then a three-fold welcome back, “feed my sheep.”
Holy Week, we remember Jesus saying, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.” For people who do know what they do and what they don’t. Total forgiveness for all our sinning.
It’s very troubling that our democracy has become so fragile. Many people are working for its downfall from the highest office down to school boards, pre and post Trump. The first step is — be alert. The next step is — stand up for democracy.
It is troubling for people of faith to believe lies rather than truth. For me, a Christian, Jesus is the Truth. Many now believe false prophets rather than Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
So, keep praying for me and encouraging others. Our best for God and democracy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.