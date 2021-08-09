As Yankton County and Yankton City commissioners debate final rules for medical cannabis, several things should be in the forefront. Yankton County as a whole voted 70% in favor with Yankton City voting 74% in favor, and each commission can readily block the will of the voters with zoning, regulations and taxes. I believe the will of the voters is controlling. If the voters made a mistake, it should be brought back to the voters, and not vetoed by a de facto ban by a commission.
I have no personal interest in cannabis. I voted for medical cannabis because it requires a doctor’s script to possess and I believe that for some people, it just might be a better alternative than drugs like oxycontin. It’s a doctor’s medical decision.
Yet, local governments are doing their best to veto the voter’s will. Iowa legalized medical cannabis five years ago. Today, there are just three legal dispensaries statewide, all operated by the same people. Local governments have made new dispensaries all but impossible in Iowa. Some Iowans, with physician’s scripts, have over a 400-mile round-trip to a legal dispensary. They don’t make the trip. The script legally protects their possession and they buy from an illegal street vendor with unknown quality of the product. Nice going, Iowa.
Minnehaha County voted 76% in favor, with the largest precinct supporting by more than 80%. Yet, Sioux Falls city government wants to regulate something that requires a doctor’s script to a much higher degree than they regulate bars and liquor stores, primarily through zoning.
While the initiated measure specifies no age limit, Lincoln County has passed an ordinance prohibiting anyone under age 18 from entering a dispensary which may effectively ban purchases for many with a physician’s script.
Medical cannabis requires a doctor’s prescription. Neither Yankton County nor the Yankton City Commission should engage in a de facto ban via zoning, regulation and fees. To do so would be akin to these commissions determining what medications a physician may legally prescribe and to which patients they can prescribe. We don’t want legal possession, with the patient then forced to buy on the streets. Zoning, regulation and fees should be minimal, as it should be for all medical products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.