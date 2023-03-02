EDITOR’S NOTE: Mrs. Opsahl’s fifth grade students at Yankton’s Stewart Elementary School have each written a letter to the editor for publication in the Press & Dakotan. Their letters will begin running in today’s edition and will be published in upcoming editions as space is available. We thank these students for sharing their views!
My opinion about doctors and nurses is that they are amazing people.
Some people don’t respect doctors and nurses. They do everything to keep you alive. If you were dying, they would do anything to keep your heart beating. Some people do respect doctors and nurses, and I am very grateful that they do, but there are people that don’t respect people in the medical field, and that just makes me sad. Those doctors and nurses keep a smile on their face so that you think positive while you may be really sick.
I feel strongly about this because they are amazing people and I respect their work.
