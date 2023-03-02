EDITOR’S NOTE: Mrs. Opsahl’s fifth grade students at Yankton’s Stewart Elementary School have each written a letter to the editor for publication in the Press & Dakotan. Their letters will begin running in today’s edition and will be published in upcoming editions as space is available. We thank these students for sharing their views!

