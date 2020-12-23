“We closed the 2020 budget year in June with a $19 million surplus, and our general fund revenues are up by 19.4% right now, compared to the same time last year,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in her budget address on Dec. 8. “We took steps last year to cut spending and be cautious with taxpayer money, and we are seeing the fruits of that today.”
These “fruits,” as Noem calls them, are all on the backs of hundreds of dead people who she sacrificed for the great almighty dollar.
These deaths are Christmas gifts to the families who will be grieving the loss of their loved one thanks to Noem and the Republicans who support her in her willingness to give up thousands of lives for the economy.
Merry Christmas, Republicans, and have a Happy New Year while hundreds die.
