I am pleased to see the governor sign a proclamation recognizing National Clean Energy Week and I am proud that South Dakota is a national leader in producing renewable energy. Over 82% of electricity in our state is generated from renewable sources and we have the opportunity to produce even more.
South Dakota is leading the nation in processing biofuels and the governor recently announced a new ethanol plant that is the first billion-dollar-plus project in the history of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
