Being a staunch Republican, this opinion kills me to write.

I’m afraid Kristi Noem has caught the Tom Daschle disease. It seems whenever you give politicians a plane, some money and a platform, they all bolt from South Dakota for Washington DC and New York City. It’s like dogs out hunting. Some bolt when they catch the scent of the prey, and the Governor seems to be no exception.

I agree with most of this, except “we love and respect you as our governor.” That I do not.

