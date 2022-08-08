Being a staunch Republican, this opinion kills me to write.
I’m afraid Kristi Noem has caught the Tom Daschle disease. It seems whenever you give politicians a plane, some money and a platform, they all bolt from South Dakota for Washington DC and New York City. It’s like dogs out hunting. Some bolt when they catch the scent of the prey, and the Governor seems to be no exception.
Ask Tom Daschle. He was once the most powerful man in the Senate and look what happened to him.
George McGovern also felt the wrath of South Dakotans. He couldn’t even carry his home state when he ran for president.
The media consider us a bunch of hicks. Their new joke about South Dakota is you leave Sioux Falls, take a left, drive 450 miles before you run into civilization. I find that insulting, but our governor finds it hilarious. She was on Gutfeld recently (you Democrats will have to Google him) and made a fool out of herself. Quick-witted she isn’t. Think Sarah Palin.
I’ve seen South Dakota politicians come, and so here’s my advice to Gov. Noem: Come home and stay home. You don’t have the chops to run with the big dogs. You can’t trust the eastern establishment. They would just as soon embarrass you than agree with your politics. Get rid of the hair extensions and stop the Botox lips. At least ride a horse on your own land. We love and respect you as our governor, but your people are getting tired of the Tom Daschle disease. Remember, we elected you to work for us. If you push us too far, the Democratic candidate will start to look awful attractive. Think Dick Kniep. I’m just an old Republican who loves South Dakota. Do you?
I agree with most of this, except “we love and respect you as our governor.” That I do not.
